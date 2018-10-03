Prabhas all set to start shooting for his 20th film - Check out his latest pic

Mumbai: Prabhas is gearing up for his twentieth film and is all set to start shooting for it. The hunk of a superstar is in Italy for the venture (after Saaho).

Entertainment Industry analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter Wednesday to share Prabhas' latest pic.

He wrote: "Here is a latest pic of #Prabhas from #Italy He is there for #Prabhas20 shooting.. Starts on Oct 6th.. (sic)."

Here is a latest pic of #Prabhas from #Italy He is there for #Prabhas20 shooting.. Starts on Oct 6th.. pic.twitter.com/Q5NxTkRqOJ — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) 3 October 2018

Prabhas, who became a household name across India as Baahubali had announced his latest film on September 6.

He took to Facebook to post: "Hey guys, I am very excited to share with you the launch of my next trilingual film, directed by KK Radha Krishna and produced by Gopi Krishna movies in association with UV creations. The shoot for the same with Pooja Hegde will begin very soon...(sic)."

The film is reportedly said to be a period love story set in the backdrop of Europe.

Fans of the actor (who made a spellbinding splash on the big screen with SS Rajamouli's two-part magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion in 2015 and 2017 respectively), are looking forward to the release of Saaho.

Prabhas' Saaho directed by Sujeeth Reddy is a futuristic actioner with high-octane action sequences and jaw-dropping VFX, reports suggest. The film marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor and co-stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi and Tinu Anand in supporting roles.

(With IANS inputs)