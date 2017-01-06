Prabhas wraps up 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' shoot, Rajamouli hails 'one hell of a journey'

New Delhi: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Friday took to Twitter to announce that actor Prabhas has finally wrapped up his shoot for the much-awaited Indian film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'. The 43-year-old director also thanked the 'Mirchi' star for believing in their project more than anyone else.

"And thats a wrap 4 prabhas 3.5 years. Onehellof a journey Thanks darling.No one had as much belief on this project as you. That means a lot," he posted on the social media.

The tweet definitely tells us about the intensity of hard work and precision that the team has dedicated to the movie.

'Baahubali: The Conclusion' is among the biggest releases of the ongoing year. The second and final part of the franchise will be hitting the silver screen on April 28 this year.

The film also stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in the lead.