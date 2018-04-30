Priya Prakash Varrier's stills from the sets of Oru Adaar Love - See

Mumbai: India's latest social media sensation Priya Prakash Varrier took to her Instagram page to share a couple of stills from Omar Lulu's upcoming Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love.

In the film, Priya plays a high-schoolgeor along with a group of other young actors.

Check out the stills shared by Priya here:

Internet users are smitten by Priya's charm and cuteness. Her infectious smile makes a million hearts skip a beat and her adorable expressions make you fall in love with her.

She made netizens go crazy over her mesmerising expressions in a viral video and has reportedly broken a record! Guess what, she has gained about 606K followers within a day!

The queen of expressions has thus become the third “celebrity” to attain such a feat and has now joined the league consisting of American model -TV personality Kylie Jenner and legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo! They are the only two celebrities ahead of her to gain such mammoth following in just one day.

The 19-year-old has gained over 5.8 million followers on Instagram and has thus surpassed Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, whose follower count stands at 4.4 million!

For the unversed, the pretty girl made the internet go gaga over her captivating expressions in a leaked video clip from a Malayalam song Manikya Malaraya Poovi in the aforementioned film.

Priya had been signed for the film to play a small role. But ever since the clip went viral on social media, the makers reportedly decided to extend her role. They have made her role in the film meatier to make the most of her popularity. The script and climax have reportedly been changed to give her more prominence.