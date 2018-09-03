हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Punjabi Movies

Qismat trailer: Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta all set to try their luck in this Punjabi entertainer- Watch 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta are all set to make a comeback with 'Qismat'. Incidentally, the duo first featured together in a song titled 'Qismat' and after its success, now is time for a full-fledged movie. 

 

However, the song and the movie have nothing in common besides the star cast. It's a completely different love story. 

 

After the single 'Qismat badal di vekhi mai' that released in 2017 made its mark to the millions club and was loved by the people, the actors are all set to charm us with a whole new film this year on September 21.

 

The trailer of the movie was unveiled recently and we must say that the lead pair's crackling chemistry is making us wanna watch this Punjabi entertainer asap. 

 

Watch trailer: 

 

The film directed by Jagdeep Sidhu stars Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta in the lead roles and was written way before the release of the song but was left unnamed. It was only after the huge success of the 'Qismat' song and the characters that Jagdeep Sidhu decided to name the film as 'Qismat'. However, any connection between the movie and the single has been denied by the director, as per reports.

 

We are thrilled and can't wait to see the on-screen couple together again. Their chemistry and performance in the song have given us high hopes already and we are pretty sure that the movie will do wonders at the Box Office.

 

It's a romantic comedy and is set to hit the screens on September 21, 2018. 

