R Madhavan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu win at Filmfare Awards South

Hyderabad: R. Madhavan won the Best Actor for Tamil sports drama "Irudhi Suttru" while Samantha Ruth Prabhu bagged the Best Actress trophy for her role in Telugu romantic drama "A...Aa" for 2016 at a star-studded 64th Filmfare Awards southern edition.

The best talents across the four southern industries -- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada -- were felicitated by Filmfare here on Saturday.

In Tamil, Madhavan's "Irudhi Suttru" pocketed three awards while Gautham Vasudev Menon's "Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada" and National award-winning, critically-acclaimed "Joker" bagged two awards each.

Superstar Rajinikanth's "Kabali" won awards for Best Supporting Actor (Female) for Dhansikaa and Best Playback Singer (Female) for Shweta Mohan for the song "Maaya nadhi".

"Irudhi Suttru", a story of a washed-up boxing coach and his protege, also won Best Director award for Sudha Kongara and Best Actor (Female) award for Ritika Singh.

Actor Samuthirakani won the award for Best Supporting Actor (Male) for his performance in "Visaaranai", which also earned him a National award.

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman bagged the Best Music Director award for "Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada", which also fetched Thamarai an award for Best Lyrics for the song "Thalli pogathey".

"Joker", about the need for a toilet in every household, bagged the award for Best Film and Best Playback Singer (Male) for Sundarayyar for the song "Jasmine-u".

Actor Shirish won the Best Debut (Male) award for action-thriller "Metro".

The critics' award for Best Actor (Male) went to Suriya for his powerful performance in science-fiction action film "24". In the same category, Manjima Mohan won the best actor female award for "Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada".

Trisha won Critics Choice Best Actor (Female) award for her negative performance in Dhanush's "Kodi".

In Telugu, junior NTR's "Naanaku Prematho", directed by Sukumar, bagged three awards including the Best Actor (Male), Best Supporting Actor (Male) for Jagapathi Babu and Best Music Director for Devi Sri Prasad.

Trivikram's "A...Aa", which earned Samantha Best Actor Award (Female), also won Karthik Best Playback Singer (Male) award for the song "Yellipoke shyamala".

Indie sensation "Pellichoopulu" was awarded the Best Film and Critics Choice Best Actor (Female) for Ritu Varma while Vamsi Paidipally got the Best Director trophy for his film "Oopiri".

Ramajogayya Sastry won the Best Lyricist Award for the song Praanam from "Janatha Garage".

Nandita Swetha won the Best Supporting Actor (Female) award for "Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada".

K.S. Chitra was awarded Best Playback Singer (Female) for the song "Ee prema ki" from "Nenu Sailaja".

The Critics Choice Best Actor (Male) award went to Allu Arjun for "Sarrainodu".

In Malayalam, Dileesh Pothen-directed "Maheshinte Prathikaarama bagged three awards and they include Best Director, Best Film and Best Music Album for Bijibaal.

Nivin Pauly won the Best Actor (Male) award for his performance as a policeman in "Action Hero Biju", which also bagged the Best Playback Singer (Female) award for Chinmayi for the song "Oonjalil aadi".

Critically acclaimed "Premam" fetched Vijay Yesudas Best Playback Singer (Male) award for the song "Malare ninne".

Priyadarshan's "Oppam", starring Mohanlal, bagged two awards for Best Lyrics for Madhu Vasudevan and Best Playback Singer (Male) for MG Sree Kumar for the song "Chinamma".

Nayanthara won the Best Actor (Female) award for her performance in "Puthiya Niyamam".

Vinayakan and Asha Sharrath won the Best Supporting Actor (Male and Female) awards for "Kammatipaadam" and "Anuraga Karikkin Vellam" respectively.

Dulquer Salmaan won Critics Choice Best Actor (Male) award for "Kalia and "Kammatipaadam".

In Kannada, campus drama "Kirik Party" bagged five awards including Best Director for Rishab Shetty, Best Supporting Actor (Female) for Samyuktha Hegde, Best Music Album for Ajaneesh Loknath, Best Playback Singer (Male) for Vijay Prakash for the chartbuster "Belageddu yaara mukhava" and a special Critics Choice Best Actor (Male) for Rakshit Shetty.

Veteran actor Ananth Nag and Vasishta Simha won the Best Actor (Male) and Best Supporting Actor (Male) awards for their performance in "Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu" respectively.

Shraddha Srinath won the Best Actor (Female) award for his performance in "U-Turn". Shruti Hariharan won the Best Actor (Female) by Critics Choice for the film "Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu".

Raam Reddy's "Thithi" was judged the Best Film.

Jayanth Kaikini won the Best Lyrics award for the song "Sariyaagi nenepide" from the "Mungaru Male 2".

Best Playback Singer (Female) award went to Ananya Bhatt for the song "Namma kaayo devare" from "Rama Rama Re".

Veteran Telugu actress-filmmaker Vijaya Nirmala was bestowed upon with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

In the technical awards category, Sekhar VJ won Best Choreography award for "Janatha Garage" and PS Vinod and Tirru won Best Cinematography award for "Oopiri" and "24" respectively.