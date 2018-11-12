हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0: Teaser and trailer garner over 140 million views

2.0 marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.  

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar&#039;s 2.0: Teaser and trailer garner over 140 million views
Pic courtesy: @LycaProductions

Mumbai: The teaser and trailer of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 have collectively garnered over 140 million views so far. The teaser and trailer that have jaw-dropping visuals have enchanted fans of the film like never before. 

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, which is presenting the film in Hindi took to Twitter Monday to share a poster celebrating the success of the video clips.

2.0, a successor to 2010 film Robot/ Enthiran (which had former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the female lead), marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who has never essayed such a character ever before. He has undergone a massive transformation for the film by spending hours in the green room.

The makers of the 3D film have reportedly spent a whopping 75 million dollars on the VFX which amounts to Rs 543 crores approximately.

2.0 bankrolled by Lyca Productions also stars Amy Jackson as the female, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey in supporting roles.

The music for the film which was launched at a gala event in Dubai last year has been composed by Oscar Award-winning composer A R Rahman. 

The makers of the film have left no stone unturned to promote the film which promises to showcase world-class VFX a la Hollywood style. The film is slated to release on November 29.

Are you gearing up for India's very own Sci-Fi visual effects extravaganza.

