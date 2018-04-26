Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi to act together

Chennai: Actor Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Rajinikanth for the first time in a yet-untitled film. A tweet from the official account of Sun Pictures read: "We are happy to announce that for the first time, Vijay Sethupathi will be acting with Superstar Rajini."

The untitled film will be directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Sun Pictures. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Currently, Vijay is busy with filmmaker Mani Ratnam's "Chekka Chivantha Vanam", which also stars Arvind Swami, Silambarasan, Arun Vijay, Jyothika, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Rajesh, Dayana Erappa, Prakash Raj, Thiagarajan, Mansoor Ali Khan and Jayasudha.