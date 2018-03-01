Rajinikanth's 'Kaala' teaser postponed due to Kanchi seer's demise

Chennai: The teaser of the upcoming movie 'Kaala' was slated to release on Thursday, but will now be unveiled a day later, says producer Dhanush. The decision has been taken as a mark of respect to Jayendra Saraswathi, the 69th pontiff of the Sankara Mutt Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, who expired on Wednesday.

The film, directed by Pa Ranjith, stars megastar Rajinikanth.

"Due to the demise of respected Jagadguru Poojyashri Jayaendra Saraswati Shankaracharya, as a mark of respect Kaala teaser will be released on March 2. Apologies to all the fans who were eagerly waiting for the teaser," Dhanush tweeted.

Saraswathi passed away in Kanchipuram in a private hospital where he was admitted early on Wednesday. The 82-year-old pontiff was ailing for some time.