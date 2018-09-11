हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rashmika mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna calls off her engagement with Rakshit Shetty!

The 'Geetha Govindam' actress got engaged to beau Rakshit last year. 

Rashmika Mandanna calls off her engagement with Rakshit Shetty!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna has called off her engagement with Rakshit Shetty over 'compatibility issues'. Days after denying the rumours of a break-up, her mother Suman Mandanna has finally addressed the issue.

According to Bollywoodlife.com, Suman confirmed the break-up news. She told BTV news, “We are disturbed and on the path to recovery. For every individual, his life comes first nobody likes to hurt each other and everybody should be happy.”

The 'Geetha Govindam' actress got engaged to beau Rakshit last year. The duo took a year's time to reportedly complete their pending work assignments before getting married. However, turns out difference creeped in during this time and eventually they mutually decided to part ways.

On the professional front, Rashmika featured in 2016 blockbuster hit 'Kirik Party', and become one of the most popular and highest paid actresses in South Indian cinema.

She will next be seen in a Telugu film titled 'Devadas' starring Akkineni Nagarjuna and Nani. Also, Rakshit is a Kannada actor-filmmaker who made his acting debut in 2010 with Nam Areal Ondina.

The two apparently met at the sets of 'Kirik Party' in which Rakshit not only played one of the leads but had also written the story and was one of the producers. 

Tags:
rashmika mandannarakshit shettyTeluguKannadaKirik Partyengagement called off

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close