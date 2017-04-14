close
Salman Khan unveils motion poster of ‘Sairat’ wonder boy Akash Thosar’s ‘F.u’

Salman had unveiled the teaser poster of the film a few days back and with the Bollywood superstar’s support, Manjrekar’s film’s promotions will get the much needed boost.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 13:09
Salman Khan unveils motion poster of ‘Sairat’ wonder boy Akash Thosar’s ‘F.u’
Pic courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: Salman Khan took to Twitter Friday to unveil the motion poster of Mahesh Majrekar’s Marathi film ‘F.u’ starring ‘Sairat’ wonder boy Akash Thosar.

Check out the motion poster here:

Akash began his acting debut with ‘Sairat’, a film directed by Nagraj Manjule. The film went on to become Marathi Cinema’s highest grossing film ever by minted over Rs 100 crores at the Box Office.

Salman had unveiled the teaser poster of the film a few days back and with the Bollywood superstar's support, Manjrekar's film's promotions will get the much needed boost.

