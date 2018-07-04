हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Baahubali

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali prequel on the anvil

The prequel based on The Rise Of Sivagami, a book penned by Anand Neelakantan, will narrate the tale of Sivagami's rise to power. 

SS Rajamouli&#039;s Baahubali prequel on the anvil
Pic courtesy: Movie still - Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami Devi.

Mumbai: Here's good news for fans of SS Rajamouli's two-part magnum opus Baahubali. Latest reports suggest that the film's prequel will be directed by Deva Katta, best known for helming  Prasthanam. However, it may not be on celluloid! Reports hint at a web-series.

The prequel based on The Rise Of Sivagami, a book penned by Anand Neelakantan, will narrate the tale of Sivagami's rise to power. However, it is not clear whether it will involve actors or it will be an animated version.

Actress Ramya Krishnan essayed the role of Rajmata Sivagami Devi in the Baahubali series. Her character was one of the pillars of the series that held the narrative together. However, it will be interesting to see if Ramya is signed for the role. 

According to a report in After Hrs, the prequel will be presented in a series comprising three seasons and will be streamed on an international online platform.

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion starred Prabhas in the lead role. He essayed a double role of a father and son named Amaranedra and Mahendra Baahubali. Anushka Shetty was paired with him in the second part. She played Devasena while Tamannah Bhatia, who was cast opposite Prabhas in the first part, essayed a character named Avantika. Rana Daggubati played Bhallaladeva, the main villain and veteran actor Sathyaraj essayed Kattapa. The film also starred Nasser as Sivagami's husband Bijjaladeva.

The two films which released in 2015 and 2017 respectively raked in the moolah at the global Box Office. The second part went on to mint over Rs 2000 crores worldwide.

Tags:
BaahubaliBaahubali: The BeginningBaahubali: The ConclusionPrabhasSS RajamouliShobu Yarlagadda

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close