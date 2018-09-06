हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
veteran tamil comedian

Veteran Tamil comedian Vellai Subbaiah dies

Veteran Tamil film comedian, Vellai Subbaiah died after a brief illness at Mettupalayam near here, family sources said Thursday.

Veteran Tamil comedian Vellai Subbaiah dies
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Coimbatore: Veteran Tamil film comedian, Vellai Subbaiah died after a brief illness at Mettupalayam near here, family sources said Thursday.

He was 78.

He is survived by wife and daughter.

The actor died Wednesday night and the last rites were performed this afternoon.

Subbaiah had acted in more than 250 films and featured with almost all top Tamil actors including M G Ramachandran, Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and new generation actors like Vijay and Ajith.

He was a native of Punjai Puliyampatti in Erode district and was living with his daughter in Mettupalayam for the last four years following age-related illness, the sources said.

Among the notable movies Subbaiah had worked include Bharathiraaja's 'Alaigal Oivathillai', 'Gopurangal Saivathillai', 'Kaadhal Oviyam' and 'Karakattakaran.'

Subbiah is a recipient of the state government's prestigious 'Kalai Mudumani' recently. 

Tags:
veteran tamil comedianVellai SubbaiahVellai Subbaiah dead

Must Watch