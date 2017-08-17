Vivegam trailer: Ajith's action packed act will leave you gasping for breath—Watch

New Delhi: Thala Ajith is back with a bang on silver screens and this time it's in 'Vivegam'. The film is a Tamil action drama is directed by Siva. The spy thriller has an interesting ensemble cast of Ajith, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi and Akshara Haasan.

'Vivegam' has been released and the fans can't be happier. Thala Ajith can be seen packing a powerful punch in the trailer which promises to be high on action, emotion and drama.

The epic dialogues in Tamil will blow your mind. The film is written by Siva and

Kabilan Vairamuthu. 'Vivegam' will open in theatres on August 24, 2017.

Watch trailer here: