Winston Duke of Black Panther fame a fan of Prabhas' Baahubali - Here's proof

Mumbai: Winston Duke is a big fan of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series starring Prabhas and his Instagram stories are proofs. The Hollywood actor, who played M'Baku in Black Panther, a superhero film based on the Marvel Comics, grew up watching a lot of Bollywood films.

Duke who was on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' show said that he watched a lot of Bollywood movies during his growing up years in Tobago. His neighbourhood had a number of Indians and this made him a fan of Indian films.

The action star went on to prove his love for Indian films by posting Instgram stories with stills from Baahubali.

The official Twitter handle of Baahubali took to Twitter to share screenshots of Duke's Instagram stories and thank him for showering the film with so much love.

"Hey @Winston_Duke, thanks for your love for our #Baahubali films and Indian Cinema... Glad you loved them! We absolutely enjoyed your M'Baku role in #BlackPanther. Looking forward for #AvengersInfinityWar. (sic)."

Hey @Winston_Duke, thanks for your love for our #Baahubali films and Indian Cinema... Glad you loved them! We absolutely enjoyed your M'Baku role in #BlackPanther. Looking forward for #AvengersInfinityWar.

Duke responded to the tweet by saying: "The pleasure is all mine. Thank you for the masterpiece !!! (sic)."

The pleasure is all mine. Thank you for the masterpiece !!!

Baahubali part 1 and 2 were visual effects extravaganza set in the backdrop of a fictitious kingdom named Mahishmati in ancient India. The film which went on to create and shatter many records bagged three honours at the 65th National Film Awards which were announced by Friday. The film won the Best Popular Film award besides one for Best Action-Director and the other for Best Special Effects.

Baahubali: The Beginning saw Prabhas romancing Tamannaah Bhatia (as Avantika) while in Baahubali: The Conclusion, he was paired opposite Anushka Shetty (as Devasena).

The blockbuster film, which set the cash registers ringing worldwide, also starred Rana Daggubati (as Bhallaladeva), Ramya Krishnan (as Shivagami Devi), Sathyaraj (as Kattappa) and Nasser (as Bijjaladeva). Baahubali: The Conclusion went on to become the first Indian movie to cross the Rs 1500 crore mark at the worldwide Box Office.