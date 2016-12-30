Akshay Kumar’s expression of love for wife Twinkle Khanna will give you marriage goals
Mumbai: Akshay Kumar is a diehard romantic. The hunk of a superstar, who has been married to Twinkle Khanna for over 15 years, falls in love with her every single day!
Akki and Twinkle are one of Bollywood’s most ideal couples. They look incredibly good together and despite being poles apart, make an adorable jodi.
It was Twinkle’s birthday yesterday and it was obvious that her man would do everything to make her happy on her special day.
The ‘Khiladi’ of Bollywood took to Twitter to express his undying and ever growing love for her in the most beautiful way. This will certainly give you marriage goals.
Your love, humour and madness make me keep falling in love with you every single day...Happy birthday Tina, never change pic.twitter.com/9VvBs8OnK4
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 29 December 2016
Interestingly, Twinkle shares her birthday with her late father and Indian cinema’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna.
Akki and his Mrs are now in their favourite destination South Africa, making the most of their vacation with close friends.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- 'Rangoon' music is opera-like, says Sukhwinder Singh
- Oscars nomination of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Sarbjit': Director Omung Kumar feels privileged
- Trying to carve a niche for myself, says Swara Bhaskar
- Salman Khan to get a special gift from his Pakistani fan
- Lokesh Kumari to re-enter Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss'?
- Indians willing to travel more in search of soulmate, says research
- Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to get engaged on THIS date?
- Hrithik Roshan – Sussanne Khan’s latest photo will make you happy
- Aashka Goradia gets engaged to American boyfriend Brent G
- Bigg Boss 10: Yuvraj Thakur’s message for Bani J will melt your heart