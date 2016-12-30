Akshay Kumar’s expression of love for wife Twinkle Khanna will give you marriage goals

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar is a diehard romantic. The hunk of a superstar, who has been married to Twinkle Khanna for over 15 years, falls in love with her every single day!

Akki and Twinkle are one of Bollywood’s most ideal couples. They look incredibly good together and despite being poles apart, make an adorable jodi.

It was Twinkle’s birthday yesterday and it was obvious that her man would do everything to make her happy on her special day.

The ‘Khiladi’ of Bollywood took to Twitter to express his undying and ever growing love for her in the most beautiful way. This will certainly give you marriage goals.

Your love, humour and madness make me keep falling in love with you every single day...Happy birthday Tina, never change pic.twitter.com/9VvBs8OnK4 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 29 December 2016

Interestingly, Twinkle shares her birthday with her late father and Indian cinema’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna.

Akki and his Mrs are now in their favourite destination South Africa, making the most of their vacation with close friends.