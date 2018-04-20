Amid break-up rumours, Milind Soman posts an adorable picture with girlfriend Ankita Konwar

New Delhi: Supermodel-actor Milind Soman is seen as a fitness icon who has defied age and how! The dashing celebrity is often spotted running at various marathons backing a social cause and sometimes even barefoot.Recently rumours were rife that the actor has parted ways with his 25-year-old girlfriend Ankita Konwar but the duo denied the rumour in the most polite manner.

Milind took to Instagram and posted a picture with his girlfriend to silence the rumour mongers. He captioned it, "#focus on the good.#BetterHabits4BetterLife #surroundedbylove.

Ankita too posted an intense picture and wrote, "The best thing to spend on your relationship is time, conversation, understanding and honesty."

Just a few days ago, the rumours of Milind and Ankita getting married spread like wildfire. A Times of India also claimed that this B-town couple would take the plunge on April 21 in Alibaug and that the wedding will be a secret affair.

Both Milind and Ankita are fitness enthusiasts. The duo is deeply dedicated to fitness-related causes and happen to be regular Marathon runners. Their Instagram is a solid proof of how much staying healthy is important for them.

A few days back, Ankita shared a heartwarming picture on her social media account with a picture which had the couple holding hands. What grabs the attention here is the glittering diamond ring she is wearing. She wrote: I don't want to know what it's like to live without you, Don't want to know the other side of a world without you. #ruelle #forever #youandi #mylove

Last year, Milind Soman ringed in his 52nd birthday in Tromso, basking in the glory of Northern Lights in the presence of Ankita.