Sonam Kapoor

Anand Ahuja's wish for Sonam Kapoor on her birthday is funny yet adorable-See inside

Sonam will celebrate her birthday with Anand in London.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, whose latest outing 'Veere Di Wedding' has taken the box office by storm, has turned 33 today. The doting husband Anand Ahuja, who never shies away from expressing his love for Sonam has posted yet another adorable wish for the birthday girl on his social handle.

Sharing a vintage picture on Instagram Anand Ahuja wrote,"The look when @sonamkapoor sees her birthday !... That’s just my way of downplaying just how breathtaking this picture is! 

 

 

The actress is in London with her sister Rhea Kapoor and cousin Arjun Kapoor and the latest Instagram pictures are a proof that Kareena is in London too celebrating the success of their film. Sonam will celebrate her birthday with Anand in London.

Kareena-Sonam starrer Veere Di Wedding is on a record-breaking spree at the box office and has minted over Rs 52.75 crores in the first week of its release. The film is inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark and will hopefully reach the spot by the end of this week.

It is indeed a great year for Sonam as her dream project 'Veere Di Wedding' has finally released and is already riding high on success. Apart from Sonam, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Sumeet Vyas, who rose to fame with web series Permanent Roommates, stars opposite Kareena in the film. It is jointly produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.

