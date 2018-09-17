हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anup Jalota

Bigg Boss 12: Housemates question Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu about their relationship-Watch

New Delhi: Bhajan maestro Anup Jalota shocked the nation when he announced that he is dating his pupil  Jasleen Matharu in the national television. Both Anup and Jasleen have entered the Bigg Boss 12 house as a couple. The show premiered on Sunday on Colors channel.

Although the unusual couple seemed much in love, the housemates don't seem too convinced about their relationship. In a recent promo shared by the channel, one of the housemates Shivashish Mishra can be seen questioning them about their missing chemistry. 

Check out the video here:

The snippet also features ex-contestants of Bigg Boss Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani, who can be seen moderating the session. 

Anup and Jasleen's love confession raised many eyebrows and soon after the show was aired, they became a butt of jokes on Twitter. Their age gap became the talk of the town. Jalota is 65-year-old and Jasleen is apparently 28 years old.

Anup confessed on the stage before Salman that he and Jasleen shared a teacher-student relationship that slowly transgressed into love. 

This season of Bigg Boss features many interesting jodis from different walks of life and it would be interesting to see them living together under the same roof.

 

 

 

 

 

