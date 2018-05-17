हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Blake Lively gets 'Deadpool' nail art for Ryan Reynolds

Actress Blake Lively supported actor and husband Ryan Reynolds with a 'Deadpool'  inspired manicure to the premiere of his new movie 'Deadpool 2' .

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actress Blake Lively supported actor and husband Ryan Reynolds with a 'Deadpool'  inspired manicure to the premiere of his new movie 'Deadpool 2' .

The 'A Simple Favour' star's choice of nail art caught the attention of fans after she opted for a design by celebrity manicurist Elle, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The eye-catching design featured glossy black polish with a "Deadpool" heart and a portrait of the superhero's mask, as well as a sparkling 'X' on her left forefinger, referencing the movie which is part of the X-Men franchise.
 

Here is the design, as shared by Blake on Instagram:

 

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

Captioning a photograph of the pair on Instagram, the manicurist wrote: 'Deadpool's wifey.' 

