Debby Ryan engaged to Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun

Actress Debby Ryan has got engaged to Twenty One Pilot`s drummer Josh Dun.

Los Angeles: Actress Debby Ryan has got engaged to Twenty One Pilot`s drummer Josh Dun.

Dun on Sunday took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. He posted photographs of him proposing to a tearful Ryan with a diamond engagement ring, reports eonline.com.

"I found a tree house in the woods in New Zealand and proposed to my girl. She is my dude for life. I love you Debby," Dun captioned the photographs.

While Ryan tweeted: "I said yes! Well technically I said `No Way` twice but I meant yes."

The duo have been dating off-and-on since 2013.

