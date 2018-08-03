हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is all smiles as she walks hand-in-hand with Ranveer Singh at the airport - See pics

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have returned from the US after what was meant to be a hush-hush vacation. The couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand at the airport. The paparazzi waiting outside clicked candid photographs of the two, who are reportedly all set to tie the nuptial knot in November this year.

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Deepika was all smiles as she walked out of the airport's departure lounge.

Here's taking a look at the picture: 

(Pic by Yogen Shah)

The two actors have never admitted to being in love, but their PDA has spoken volumes about their blossoming romance.

Reports suggest that wedding bells will ring on November 10. The couple will exchange marital vows at an exotic destination in Italy.

Like Rani Mukerji - Aditya Chopra and Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma, Ranveer-Deepika have chosen Italy as the destination for their wedding.

According to a report in Filmfare, Ranveer and Deepika will exchange marital vows at Lake Como in Italy.

'DeepVeer' had flown to the Maldives to celebrate New Year. Rumours suggest that Ranveer got engaged to Deepika on her birthday in the island country and it was then that he proposed to her for marriage.

Here's wishing Deepika and Ranveer hearty congratulations. 

