Denise Richards

Denise Richards marries Aaron Phypers

Actor Denise Richards has tied the knot with boyfriend Aaron Phypers.

Denise Richards marries Aaron Phypers
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actor Denise Richards has tied the knot with boyfriend Aaron Phypers.

The 47-year-old actor and Phypers exchanged vows during an open-air beachside ceremony in Malibu, California, reported EOnline.

Close family members of Phypers and Richards, including her daughters Sam, 14, Lola, 13, and Eloise, seven, were present at the occasion.

The wedding ceremony was filmed for the upcoming season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills", which Richards just joined as the show's newest cast member.

Guests at the nuptials included Richard's new co-stars including Lisa Vanderpump and husband Ken Todd along with Camille Grammer and fiance David Meyer. 

Her close friends Rebecca Romjin and Jerry O'Connell also attended the ceremony.

The wedding comes just two days after it was announced that the couple got engaged.

Richards was previously married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006. The former couple share daughters Sam and Lola. Richards is also a mother to daughter Eloise, whom she adopted in 2011

Denise RichardsDenise Richards marriageAaron Phypers

