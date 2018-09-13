Drew Barrymore reunites with former boyfriend

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Also, a source said that they've been friends since they split.

Los Angeles: Actress Drew Barrymore and her former boyfriend Justin Long have given their relation another chance. A source, who spotted the celebrities at the Lowell Hotel here, told pagesix.com that they were seen having fun time and seemed romantic.

"He came in (alone). They left together. It was like they were together and trying to look like they weren't," the source added. The pair dated off-and-on for nearly two years before Barrymore married Will Kopelman, whom she divorced in 2016.

Also, a source said that they've been friends since they split.

 

