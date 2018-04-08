Ex-lovers Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone will not walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra-Here's why!

New Delhi: Fans of ex-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were waiting to see their favourite actors together for a long t, they last appeared in Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha. Both the actors were supposed to walk the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion Show on April 9 this year. However, that is unlikely to happen now.

According to a DNA report, the Mijwan Fashion Show which was earlier scheduled to take place in Mumbai on April 9, has been postponed for a week. They had to postpone because both Ranbir and Deepika have taken ill.

A spokesperson from the organisers handling the event told DNA the same in a statement.

We regret to inform you that the Mijwan Fashion Show scheduled in Mumbai at the Grand Hyatt on 9th April 2018 has been postponed by a week or so. Both our show stoppers Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have taken ill and we are waiting for them to recover. We will inform you as soon as a new date is finalised. Apologies for the inconvenience caused and hope you will bear with us

A few days ago designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to announce Ranbir, Deepika's collaboration with a collage of the actors and wrote, "The Walk Of Mijwan Fashion Show. 9 years of Mijwan, the journey. Muses - The fabulous, dapper and charming Ranbir Kapoor with the very beautiful, stunning Deepika Padukone... together for Mijwan.



Named after a village in Uttar Pradesh, NGO Mijwan Welfare Society was founded by Shabana Azmi's late father and famous poet Kaifi Azmi. The idea behind launching the NGO was to create employment opportunities for women and reviving the art of chikankari embroidery. Shabana now heads the NGO along with Naresh Goyal's daughter Namrata.

Last year Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan walked the ramp at the Mijwan Fashion show.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika were one of the most-talked-about couples in Bollywood, while they were dating and even when they parted ways. But the duo maintained a cordial relationship even after their break-up and acted in a few films together like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. The two have gracefully moved on and if reports are to be trusted Deepika will soon tie the knot with rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh by the end of this year. While Ranbir's relationship status is still not clear to the world.