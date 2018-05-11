Flashback Friday: When Alia Bhatt confessed her desire to marry Ranbir Kapoor

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's dating rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time now and it gained ground after the duo made an appearance together at Sonam Kapoor's reception recently. If that was not all, Alia Bhatt even went ahead and posted a picture on Instagram with Ranbir and B-Towners couldn't stop gushing over it. Amidst all these rumours, we have got our hands on an interesting statement made by Alia where she had quite unabashedly expressed her desire to get married to Ranbir.

Alia has always been very vocal about her fondness for Ranbir and spoke at length about her first meeting with Ranbir on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan back in 2013.

"I remember the first time I spoke to Ranbir. You (Karan Johar) called him up when Rockstar just released and you said, 'Here, talk to Ranbir. Tell him how much you love him'. And I spoke so much rubbish. I was just talking non-stop, and he was like, 'Yeah, that's very nice, Alia.' She said.

"Obviously, I have hung out with him after that, and I still think he is really adorable. And I still want to marry him," she went on to add.

The rumours of Ranbir and Alia's alleged relationship started doing the rounds when Ranbir and Alia began shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. During their shoot, they were spotted spending a lot of time with each other and those were reasons enough for people around them to suspect that the romance is brewing between them.

Dressed in a parrot green Sabyasachi ensemble, Alia was a sight to behold and Ranbir's pristine white indo-western look just added more charm to their presence together at Sonam's reception.

Interestingly, Ranbir's ex Katrina Kaif was also present at Sonam's reception, Alia and Katrina shared a great equation and we are yet to know how Katrina has reacted to the new development in Ranbir's life.