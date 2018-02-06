Gautam Rode's pre-wedding pics with Pankhuri Awasthy re-create Tiger Zinda Hai's Dil Diyan Gallan moment—See pics
Gautam got engaged to Pankhuri in October 2017 in a hush-hush ceremony
New Delhi: Television star Gautam Rode tied the nuptial knot with Pankhuri Awasthy on February 5, 2018 in Alwar, Rajasthan, reports India.com.
Pictures from pre-wedding ceremonies of the couple have surfaced on the internet and they look straight out of a fairytale!
Pankhuri chose a bright pink suit for her Mehendi ceremony and she looks radiant in the colour. While her beau, Gautam, looked handsome in a blue coloured outfit.
For one of the pre-wedding ceremonies, the couple re-created magic from Tiger Zinda Hai's Dil Diyan Gallan. Gautam and Pankhuri look a lot like Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in their outfits. Pankhuri wears a light pink gown while Gautam, looks dashing as ever in a black tuxedo.
The couple looks dreamy as ever in this color-coordinated outfit, moments before their wedding:
Gautam got engaged to Pankhuri in October 2017 in a hush-hush ceremony
India.com quotes Gautam speaking about his engagement last year- “I recently got engaged and I feel lucky to have found a life partner like her. We share the same wavelength and she has fit into my family perfectly.”
While Pankhuri was quoted as saying- “We have taken the first step. The families have wholeheartedly welcomed our union. In Gautam, I have found the answer to all my dreams. I’m eagerly looking forward to the most important phase of my life.”