Gigi Hadid reveals perfect date night with boyfriend Zayn Malik

London: Supermodel Gigi Hadid has said that her perfect date night with boyfriend Zayn Malik involves movies and coffee.

The 21-year-old model likes to keep her evenings with the former One Direction star casual as most of the time she remains tired from all the travelling that her job requires, reported Femalefirst.

"When I'm in Los Angeles I mostly stay in because it's my time off and I like being with my boyfriend and doing art and cooking.

"We like late-night movies and we order from this amazing place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies. I need coffee to stay up. I'm always like, 'Babe, let's go to a movie.' Then I fall asleep halfway through and he's like, 'You've seen the first half of every movie out there and you have no idea how any of them end'," Hadid said.

Hadid and Malik's romance had begun in November 2015.