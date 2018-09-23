Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary's wedding invite is gorgeous-See inside

New Delhi: Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are all set to take the plunge on October 12. The couple started dating when they were inside the Bigg Boss 9 house. The couple will reportedly tie the knot in Mumbai but hold a special reception party in Chandigarh as it is Prince's hometown.

The pictures of their wedding invite has surfaced on social media. If reports are anything to go by, their card has been designed by the same company, which designed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding invite.

Check out their wedding card:

Earlier, talking about her wedding, Yuvika told Pinkvilla, “I am getting married this year that everyone knows and well, yes the preparations are on. There are a few options of the date and I will tell you as soon as it's confirmed. I would love to announce it."

When asked about the jittery feeling before marriage, Yuvika told the portal, "Yes, of course, I have jitters and this is a different stage of my life. When the marriage date comes close, you have jitters and excitement both. It's a different life altogether. The beauty of our culture is that a girl has to leave her home. I have been living with my family so yes it's a big change for me."

"When I am roaming around with Prince, I have to come back home as there are certain rules and I really love that. I know I am getting married soon and in this time, you get more close to your family. The feeling of getting married is beautiful but you do have jitters”, she added.

Yuvika and Prince met in 2015 on 'Bigg Boss 9'. They have appeared as a couple on "Splitsvilla X", and also were seen in an episode of "MTV Love School" season 3.