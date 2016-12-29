Hrithik Roshan – Sussanne Khan’s latest photo will make you happy
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 11:59
Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are legally separated now but their divorce hasn’t dampened their cordial relationship. The two are great parents to their sons – Hridaan and Hrehaan – and have always reunited to spend some happy family moments with them.
Sussanne took to Instagram to post a beautiful family photograph from her vacation in Dubai.
Check out the pic embedded below:
This picture speaks a thousand words. Sussanne and Hrithik may have no plans to reunite but their gestures for each other are truly commendable.
Here’s wishing this happy family a very Happy New Year in advance.
First Published: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 09:35
