Is marriage on cards for rumoured couple Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput?

New Delhi: After Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, another Bollywood couple Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput, who have never opened up about their alleged relationship, are most likely to tie the knot soon.

According to a Times Now report, Kriti Sanon was spotted entering Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra residence with her parents. Earlier that day, Kriti and Sushant were also spotted chilling at Manish Malhotra's residence.

A Bollywood photojournalist had shared some pictures on Instagram:

Bollywood couples prefer to keep their relationship under wraps these days and it is only before their wedding they make an announcement about it. Much like Virat, Anushka and Sonam, Anand, Kriti and Sushant's marriage is also likely to be a hush-hush affair but the report further states that talks may be progressing as this isn’t the first time Sushant Singh Rajput is meeting Kriti's parents.

The actors met during the shoot of Raabta in 2017 and ever since rumours hinting at a possible relationship between the two have kept popping out. Although the two always maintained that they are just 'good friends' and are hardly bothered by such false rumours, there's certainly more than what meets the eye.

On the work front, Sushant will be next seen in Kedarnath opposite Sara Ali Khan and Chanda Mama Door Ke and Drive while Kriti has Farzi in her kitty respectively.