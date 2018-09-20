हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Malaika Arora

I've never dated, says Malaika Arora

The actress, who was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, has a son from that union.   

I&#039;ve never dated, says Malaika Arora
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Actress Malaika Arora says she is new to the whole dating scene.

The star talked about dating when she appeared on talk show Feet Up with the Stars presented by Voot Originals and hosted by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, read a statement. 

Asked about her opinion on dating, she said: "I am very new to all of this. I've never ever dated, dated! The first man I started dating I actually ended up marrying."

The actress, who was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, has a son from that union. 

Talking about her son Arhaan, she said: "My son has an opinion about everything. My son's friends find me cool because I don't ever intrude or have too many do's and don'ts."

Tags:
Malaika AroraMalaika Arora ex husbandMalaika Arora marriageArbaaz KhanMalaika Arora boyfriend

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close