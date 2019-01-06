हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karan Johar

Karan Johar confirms Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are dating

Here's what she said 

Karan Johar confirms Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are dating

New Delhi: For the first time in the history of Karan Johar's popular chat show, two cricketers instead of actors graced Karan's show. The two most happening cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, more popular for their alleged link-ups with Bollywood starlets made their debut.

During one of the segments, KL Rahul revealed that he had a huge crush on Malaika Arora but also stated that he no more has a crush on her for the obivous reasons. To which Karan quipped. "

Malaika and Arjun have not officially confirmed to dating each other. However, they haven't denied the rumours either. This year, they first made heads turn when they chose to sit in the front row of a fashion show together. They sat next to each other and the paps went crazy clicking them. Then Arjun was also seen on India's Got Talent latest season promoting his movie 'Namaste England' with Parineeti Chopra where Malaika is one of the judges.

Rumours regarding them dating each other caught fire when they were clicked walking hand in hand at an airport. Since then, the two have been spotted together on numerous occasions. Also, on the much-popular talk show 'Koffee With Karan', Arjun revealed that he is not single.Of course, you are over her now as she is dating Arjun Kapoor.”

