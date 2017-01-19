Micromax honcho Rahul Sharma wishes 'happy anniversary' to wifey Asin Thottumkal in total Bollywood style!

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Asin Thottumkal tied knot with Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in the most amazing way on January 19, 2016. The gorgeous looking couple completes a year of bliss and you won't believe how the man wished his wife on Twitter.

He shared a beautiful picture of Asin and wrote: “'Kaise mujhe tum mil gayi...?' One year of being married to this angel & I still don't know how I got so lucky.”

'Kaise mujhe tum mil gayi...?' One year of being married to this angel & I still don't know how I got so lucky. pic.twitter.com/A3txhaJa3d — Rahul Sharma (@rahulsharma) January 19, 2017

Aww! Isn't it making you weak at the knees?

The duo had a Christian wedding ceremony followed by Hindu rituals. The Catholic style wedding had Asin dressed in a white gown and Rahul, 39, sporting a black suit and bow tie. The evening ceremony, which included jai mala and pheras, typical of North Indian wedding, was also graced by Akshay. The groom arrived in an open car for the baarat. Both the functions were kept private amid tight security.

Interestingly, it was Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar who played cupid between the two. He is friends with both and managed to get this couple together—well done Akki!