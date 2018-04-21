Milind and Ankita all set to tie the nuptial knot today - See celebration pics

Mumbai: Milind Soman is all set to tie the nuptial knot with girlfriend Ankita Konwar in a private ceremony in Alibaug. The wedding celebrations have begun with the Mehendi ceremony and the couple is ecstatic and so are family members and friends.

The model-actor's friends shared images on Instagram to give fans glimpses of the ceremony.

Take a look at some of the pictures here:

#celebrations #milindwedding A post shared by Anju Kp (@anjubangalore) on Apr 21, 2018 at 12:37am PDT

#mehendi #milindwedding #celebration A post shared by Anju Kp (@anjubangalore) on Apr 20, 2018 at 11:58pm PDT

The 52-year-old dashing fitness enthusiast had reportedly met Ankita's family in Guwahati, Assam last year to plan the wedding.



Milind surprised his fans and social media followers by sharing pictures with Ankita who is almost half his age. He indirectly announced his relationship with Konwar by sharing pictures with beautiful captions for her on Instagram.

Soman ringed in his 52nd birthday in Tromso, basking in the glory of Northern Lights last year. The dashing man also shared an adorable selfie with his ladylove on Instagram and thanked the fans for their love.

For the uninitiated, Soman was earlier married to Mylène Jampanoï, his French co-star from their film Valley Of Flowers. He got married to Jampanoï in 2006 and separated from her three years later.