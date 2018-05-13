Mother's Day: Meet the single dads of Bollywood who ace both roles efficiently

New Delhi: It is that time of the year again when you go out of your way to make your mother feel special. From surprising her with presents to posting adorable messages on social media, you just don't leave any opportunity to pamper your mother. While your love shouldn't limit to a single day yet if you need a special day to celebrate your mother's presence in your life then this is it. However, on this special occasion, the single dads who pull off both the roles efficiently also need a special mention.

Here's the list of B-town personalities who have completely nailed it as single dads

Karan Johar

Namesakes in one frame! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Apr 29, 2018 at 1:18am PDT

Karan Johar, who welcomed his twins Yash and Ruhi in March 2017 through surrogacy, said that he is proud to be a mother. Karan became an inspiration for many when he decided to become a father. Ever since the birth of his children, the ace filmmaker can be seen fulfilling all the fatherly and motherly duties efficiently and the best thing is that Karan is quite proud to be a single father.

Tusshar Kapoor

We still can' t get over the adorable video Tusshar had once posted on his Instagram featuring the schoolmates of his son Laksshay along with their mothers. Among all the mothers, Tusshar was the only father and the actor was quite proud to be so. In 2016, Tusshar announced the arrival of his baby boy ‘Laksshya’ who was born through IVF and surrogacy. Tusshar has been on his toes ever since the arrival of his son and plays the role of a father and a mother quite remarkably. However, Laksshay is quite lucky to have a doting aunt Ekta Kapoor around, who is no less than a mother to him.

Rahul Dev

Model and actor Rahul Dev is a single parent to his 19-year-old son Siddhant. He lost his wife to cancer in 2010 and since then he has been taking care of his son single-handedly. Sidhant is pursuing his higher studies in the UK. Dev took up reality show Bigg Boss 10 as he was needed money to fund Siddhant’s education.