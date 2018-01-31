Raghu Ram and Sugandha Garg part ways in the coolest way possible -Check out posts

New Delhi: Roadies fame Raghu Ram's divorce was finalised with wife Sugandha Garg on January 29, 2018. The couple announced their decision to part ways back in 2016, after a 10-year long marriage.

After getting legally separated, the two took to their respective Instagram handles to share photos of their wedding day and their divorce day with unusually cool captions.

Raghu captioned the picture, "@isugandha Some things never change. Like the love I have for you. Like the fun we have always had together. Nothing ends. It changes and the next phase begins #FriendshipGoals #DivorceGoals"

While Sugandha shared the same collage with the caption-

@instaraghu It’s been a pleasure..All of it...I got you boo..#relationshipgoals #divorcegoals

There are couples who still stay friends after a divorce but this is something that has never happened before!

As per a Pinkvilla report, a while ago, Raghu told a leading daily- "Today, we might not be a couple, but we are still the best of friends. The important thing is that we started off as friends, and we realised that if our relationship isn’t working, then it is best to stay friends. We have prioritised our friendship over everything else. I am happy about that, and so is she."