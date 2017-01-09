Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur talks about her relationship status
New Delhi: A lot has been said and written about the rumoured relation between Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same. The duo has, time and again, been spotted at various events and family gatherings. Yet, they categorically denied dating each other.
But, during a recent television program, the 36-year-old singer stepped forward and talked about the same. When one of her fans suggested the name of her son for the pretty lady, Iulia said, “my heart belongs to someone else.”
Sadly, she didn't reveal much. "It is right there hidden in my heart," Iulia further said when asked to say the name of her special someone. Any guesses, guys?
She appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with ace musician Himesh Reshammiya.
On the professional front, Iulia recently made her Hindi singing debut with the music video of 'Every Night And Day'. She was also seen performing at a recent award ceremony.
