Sara Ali Khan twins in white with dad Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor-See pics

New Delhi: Upcoming Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Saturday was spotted exiting Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu's residence with dad Saif Ali Khan and stepmom Kareena Kapoor. It was a rare sight as all three of them were colour-coordinated in white.

Sara was seen bonding with Kareena and she even hugged her before getting into her car while Saif seemed happy with the bond that Kareena and Sara shared.

Recently, rumours were rife that Saif Ali Khan has been roped in for a film with his daughter Sara. As per a DNA report, the actor has given his nod to a film by director Nitin Kakkar.

Saif told DNA, “Nitin and I have been in talks for a film, but it’s in the early stages. We haven’t finalised it yet. The script is good

The report further reveals that the movie will be based on a father-daughter relationship. A source told DNA that the movie is a comical but poignant take on a father-daughter relationship and the equation the two share. The film will also have a message.

The source further added, “Nitin has also approached Sara Ali Khan for the role of the daughter. This will probably be Saif and Sara’s first film together. Both of them have liked the story and have verbally given their nod. Now, the modalities and the dates need to be sorted out. Sara and Saif were Nitin’s first choices and the makers thought it would make for an interesting casting coup.”

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with 'Kedarnath'. The movie stars actor Sushant Singh Rajput opposite Sara and is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor.

'Kedarnath' is touted as a love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that badly affected the famous temple town in the June of 2013. It is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.

Sara will also be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in 'Simmba'.

The film is being helmed by Rohit Shetty and is co-produced by Karan Johar. 'Simmba' is slated to hit the screens on December 28, 2018.