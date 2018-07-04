हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's latest pic with daughter Misha is too cute to miss

Shahid took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared yet another adorable pic with his darling daughter.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will soon make a splash on the silver screens with 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. The movie is slated to release on August 31 and also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

Shahid has wrapped up the shoot of the film and is back in Mumbai spending quality time with his family. Shahid is a doting husband to Mira Rajput. The couple are blessed with a baby girl named Misha. Both Shahid and Mira keep sharing pictures of their daughter and each time a new pic surfaces, our hearts just melt.

Check out the pic here:

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Captioned as 'Bliss', the picture speaks volumes about the father-daughter bond.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony at Gurgaon. Later, they organised a grand reception for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai. They became proud parents to Misha on August 26, 2016. The little one has been named after both her parents - Mi from Mira and Sha from Shahid.

Recently, Shahid and Mira took to social media to announce the arrival of their second child in the cutest way possible. The couple shared a picture of Misha with a drawing of several balloons and the words 'Big Sister' written in the background!

Shahid KapoorMira Rajputmisha

