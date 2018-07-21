हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's latest photo shoot with hubby Anand Ahuja is too cute to miss—Pics

These two together give us major couple goals and their PDA is proof that they are madly in love. 

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja&#039;s latest photo shoot with hubby Anand Ahuja is too cute to miss—Pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's wedding with long-time beau Anand Ahuja was not a hidden affair. The adorable couple tied the knot  in a big fat Punjabi wedding on May 8, 2018. The event was a star-studded affair with a lot of Bollywood biggies in attendance. Sonam looked beautiful in all wedding ceremonies and her and Anand's pictures were all over the internet.

Sonam took to Instagram to share a few pictures with her hubby and they are just too cute to miss. The actress looks stunning in a lilac saree while Anand compliments her perfectly in a suit.

Check out the couple's pictures right here:

 

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Soon after her wedding, Bollywood's style icon changed her name to Sonam K Ahuja. What came as a beautiful surprise was when her husband also changed his name to Anand S Ahuja. 

These two together give us major couple goals and their PDA is proof that they are madly in love. The two also graced the cover of Vogue magazine and looked resplendent in their wedding attire.

The power couple were holidaying in London recently with Sonam's 'Veerey' gang Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rhea Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karishma Kapoor. On the work front, the actress's 'Veere Di Wedding' emerged a box office winner.

Sonam will next be seen in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha' alongside her father Anil Kapoor and  actress Juhi Chawla.

Tags:
Sonam KapoorAnand ahujaSonam and Anand

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close