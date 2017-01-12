Sonam Kapoor and rumoured beau Anand Ahuja's throwback video is too cute to miss!
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 13:38
New Delhi: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam had a great 2016 with 'Neerja' getting her a warm response from not just the masses but critics as well. The powerful portrayal of Neerja Bhanot is also making it to every awards show this year and rightly so!
On the personal front too, there is a strong buzz that Sonam is dating a businessman named Anand Ahuja, who has been spotted with the actress on various occasions. However, the two have not really made it public.
Recently, Anand shared a throwback video of the two which is so cute that you would watch it on loop!
Watch the boomerang video shared on Instagram:
First Published: Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 13:38
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Shah Rukh Khan made a 'Dangal' promise to Aamir Khan! Here's what you should know
- Kajol gears up for WINTER in Mumbai!
- Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: Sudarsan Pattnaik pays sand art tribute on National Youth Day
- Important things you MUST discuss with your would-be spouse before the wedding
- Madame Tussauds museum gears up for DEBUT in India in June
- Important things you MUST discuss with your would-be spouse before the wedding
- Ravi Dubey – Sargun Mehta’s latest Instagram photo clicked by Suyyash Rai will inspire you to fall in love
- Dipika Kakar 'waiting' to marry Shoaib Ibrahim
- Mahesh Bhatt's latest gesture for Alia will make any daughter feel proud!
- Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt reach accord to handle divorce privately