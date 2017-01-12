Sonam Kapoor and rumoured beau Anand Ahuja's throwback video is too cute to miss!

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam had a great 2016 with 'Neerja' getting her a warm response from not just the masses but critics as well. The powerful portrayal of Neerja Bhanot is also making it to every awards show this year and rightly so!

On the personal front too, there is a strong buzz that Sonam is dating a businessman named Anand Ahuja, who has been spotted with the actress on various occasions. However, the two have not really made it public.

Recently, Anand shared a throwback video of the two which is so cute that you would watch it on loop!

Watch the boomerang video shared on Instagram: