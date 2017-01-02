Sonam Kapoor's new year post features alleged beau Anand Ahuja

New Delhi: Wait, what did just happen? Did Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor just made her relationship official with alleged beau Anand Ahuja? Ummm... Okay, we are not jumping to any conclusion but her recent Instagram upload has created quite a buzz all over.

The 31-year-old diva on Sunday posted a very special picture on Instagram to wish her fans a Happy New Year. In the image, the 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' star can be seen sharing the frame with Anand.

"Happy new year folks! #keepitreal," reads the photo caption.

So, what's cooking between the duo?

Sonam and Anand have reportedly been spotted together, time and again. It is being said that they are secretly dating each other.

However, no such revelation has been made officially by them.