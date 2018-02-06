South sensation Shriya Saran to marry Russian boyfriend in March?

New Delhi: Southern beauty Shriya Saran, who was seen in Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam' is planning to get married reportedly. The actress has a huge fan following and is known for her rich body of work in regional film industry.

Shriya reportedly is dating a Russian guy and is set to marry as early as next month. Yes! According to Pinkvilla.com, the actress, who is basically from Dehradun met her beau only recently and have decided to take the plunge.

The buzz is strong that Shriya is currently in Russia to meet her boyfriend's family and they are most likely to get married in Rajasthan. However, no official word has been made by the actress as yet.

Shriya started off her career in 2001 with the Telugu film 'Ishtam'. She tasted commercial success with 'Santhosham' in 2002. In 2007, the actress featured in megastar Rajinikanth starrer Sivaji which was the highest-grossing Tamil film that year. Shriya got critical acclaim for her role in 'Awarapan' which released in 2007 and had Emraan Hashmi in the lead.

She has won several awards and received accolades for her power-packed performances on the big screens. Shriya was the Brand Ambassador for SIIMA AWARDS in 2013, 2014 and 2015 respectively.