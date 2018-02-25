Sridevi couldn't live to see her daughter's debut but here's how excited she was about it

New Delhi: Actress Sridevi's untimely death has left the whole world saddened and shocked but what is more heartbreaking is that she couldn't live to see her daughter Jahnvi Kapoor's debut film 'Dhadak' opposite Ishaan Khatter, which was slated to release this year.

Sridevi, who is hailed as Bollywood's first female superstar, was like any mother who was excited and nervous at the same time for her daughter Janhvi's debut.

Talking about her daughter's Bollywood journey, Sridevi had once told IANS, "She has chosen this path and profession, and I have been in this industry for long. So I am mentally more prepared than her. She has been watching me, and knows what she is getting into.”

“Nothing is going to be a cakewalk in any profession. So you have to work hard, and there will be challenges. I’m sure she is ready for it," She added.

It is heartbreaking to even know that 'Dhadak' is slated to release exactly after four months and for Janhvi, her most important person in life would not be there with her.

Both Janhvi and Khushi were extremely close to their mother. Even Sridevi's Instagram feed was a proof that the daughters were completely mommy's girls.