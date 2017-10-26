Suhana and AbRam Khan's viral cruise pic defines sibling love!

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a family man and has often been clicked enjoying his personal time with wife Gauri and kids. Paparazzi love to spot and capture star kids, especially when they are already an internet sensation.

SRK and Gauri are blessed with three children—Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. All three of them are papped as and when spotted by the shutterbugs. Little munchkin AbRam is so adorable that whenever his pictures easily find space in the social media.

This time around, a picture where elder sis Suhana can be seen carrying AbRam in her lap ( who btw looks super comfortable) has gone viral. The brother-sister duo is probably enjoying their cruise time.

Lil #AbRamKhan With #SuhanaKhan & Shanaya Kapoor in Alibaug. Pic Of The Day A post shared by π/2 (@addicted_to_srk_) on Oct 25, 2017 at 7:02am PDT

The picture has been shared by one of the fan clubs on Instagram. Both Suhana and AbRam look super stylish in the click.