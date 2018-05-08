हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonam Kapoor

Sunita Kapoor's dance with Sonam Kapoor and son-in-law Anand Ahuja is unmissable- Watch

Sonam and Anand will tie the knot today in Mumbai

Sunita Kapoor&#039;s dance with Sonam Kapoor and son-in-law Anand Ahuja is unmissable- Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Dressed in pristine white and gold lehenga, Sonam Kapoor looked ethereal at her sangeet ceremony. There were many magical moments with the crème de la crème of the film industry grooving like there's no tomorrow. Out of many videos that have surfaced on the social media, we love the one where the happiest mother in town Sunita Kapoor, dances her heart out with the lovely couple.

Check out the videos right here:

 

 

A post shared by Peeping Moon (@peepingmoon) on

One with the son-in-law

 

 

Sonam's sangeet took place at Mumbai's Leela Palace. The theme for the evening was white and gold and all the guests followed the instructions carefully and showed up in white. The venue was thronged by the B-towners and the who's who of Mumbai.

The 'Delhi 6' actress is all set to tie the knot with Anand  Ahuja in a private ceremony today. The bride-to-be has already charmed us with her selection of ensembles in her Mehendi and Sangeet and we can't wait to see how she look as a bride.

For the unversed, the couple will exchange vows between 11 AM to 12.30PM at a Bungalow followed by lunch at Rockdale, 226, Bandstand Bandra. The marriage ceremony will be followed by a party on the same day at The Leela, 8 PM onwards. 

The guests have been asked not to get gifts as their presence alone will be like presents worth treasuring.

The Kapoor and the Ahuja families issued a joint statement last week to confirm news of the couple's marriage.

The statement read: "The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on May 8 in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."

