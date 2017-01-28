Tiger Shroff chilling with his 'boss'! Guess who?
New Delhi: Tiger Shroff made his sensational debut with 'Heropanti' in 2014 and has been on a roll ever since. The dancing delight is soon to star in yet another Sabbir Khan film titled 'Munna Michael'.
The film stars Tiger alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sana Saeed in pivotal roles. 'Munna Michael' will be produced by Viki Rajani. This happens to be the third film of Tiger and Sabbir together after 'Heropanti' and 'Baaghi'.
Recently, he shared a picture on Twitter where we can see him posing with sister Krishna Shroff. This sibling revelry will definitely set some major goals for you. Looks like while the actor is busy shooting for the film his sister is giving him great company on sets.
Check out the picture here:
#MunnaMichael #onset #withmyboss pic.twitter.com/V1p4jhXZub
— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) January 27, 2017
