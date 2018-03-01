TV actor Mudit Nayar marries girlfriend Aprajita Shrivastava

New Delhi: Popular television actor Mudit Nayar got married to his girlfriend Aprajita Shrivastava in a private ceremony at Pune. 'Devanshi' fame actor got hitched to his lawyer girlfriend on February 13, 2018.

Mudit took to Instagram and shared some pictures of the duo from their reception. The couple had a gala wedding in Pune with family and close friends in attendance reportedly.

Check out the pictures shared by Mudit and Aprajita on their respective Instagram accounts:

#us A post shared by Mudit K. Nayar (@mudit.nayar.official) on Feb 23, 2018 at 1:00am PST

One hell of a night! A post shared by Aprajita S Nayar (@aprajitanayar) on Feb 22, 2018 at 2:34am PST

Happiest ever A post shared by Aprajita S Nayar (@aprajitanayar) on Feb 23, 2018 at 9:04pm PST

According to Timesofindia.com, the duo had two receptions—one in Pune and the other in Allahabad—the hometown of the groom. Reportedly, the couple will be flying to Greece for their honeymoon.

Mudit has featured in popular television shows such as 'Anamika', 'Devanshi', 'Palampur Express', 'Badii Devrani' and 'Teri Meri Love Stories' to name a few.

Here's wishing the couple a happy married life!