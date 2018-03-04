Urmila Matondkar’s ‘happy anniversary’ post for husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir will give you marriage goals

Mumbai: 1990s Bollywood diva Urmila Matondkar, who tied the nuptial knot with Mohsin Akhtar Mir, a Kashmir-based businessman and model on March 3, 2016, celebrated her second wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Urmila took to her Instagram page to post: “Life is truly about moments that take your breath away..sharing one of such with all of you..thanking d #almighty for millions of these n pray for many more #happyanniversary my love (sic).”

Mohsin too expressed his love for his wife in the sweetest way possible.

He wrote: “No one can ever replace you

From the morning I wake up

Til I lay my head beside you

The comfort and love that I feel when I am with you

Those are irreplaceable

I love you and Happy Anniversary! (sic).”

Urmila and Mohsin’s wedding was solemnised as per Hindu rituals at Urmila's residence and the ceremony was attended by family and close friends.

Unlike other Bollywood shaadis, Urmila’s wedding was simple. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra was the only Bollywood celebrity to be a part of the marriage celebrations. Explaining why she chose a simple marriage ceremony, Urmila, in a statement after wedding said, “We kept it an exclusive wedding with just family and friends at the celebration. Since our families wanted the wedding to be a low-key affair, we mutually decided to keep it private. We seek your blessings on embarking this new journey of our lives.”