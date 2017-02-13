Valentine's Day 2017: Here's how you can spend the romantic day!

New Delhi: One of the most awaited days of the year - Valentine's Day - is just around the corner. Dedicated to the most beautiful emotion - LOVE - Valentine's day is celebrated globally. On this day, you get a chance to express your feelings for your loved one when love is at its peak in the air.

Valentine's Day is an occasion where you will feel the warmth of love and if you have been wondering how to celebrate this day, here are few ideas for you:

Make a DIY card:

You can try this absolutely amazing activity this valentine's day. Make a DIY card and express yourself without feeling shy. This will surely make your beloved feel special and loved. Nothing can be more precious than a hand-written love message!

Candle Night Dinner:

Decorate your home, scatter flowers on the floor and place aromatic candles in the room. Cook your beloved's favourite dish and surprise him or her. This shows your affection towards your partner and thereby help you to strengthen the bond.

Dance:

Celebrate the day of love with some romantic dance moves. Play a romantic song and dance even as you whisper your words of love in her/his ears.

Adventure Game:

You can try Paint Ball, a fun and crazy activity to celebrate valentine's day. Bored of doing cheesy stuff? Try this activity. Fight with each other like a commando with guns. Shoot paint ball at each other and make this valentine's day a colourful one. A fun way to create some cherishing memories.